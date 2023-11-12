PPP will sweep upcoming 2024 general elections: Chaudhry Nizam-ud-Din Arain

HYDERABAD - The leader of Pakistan Peoples party (PPP) Hyderabad Chaudhry Nizam-ud-Din Arain has expressed confi­dence that the PPP, under the dynamic leadership of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, will sweep the upcoming 2024 general elections across the country and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the true heir of Shaheed Rani (Benazir Bhutto), will become the future Prime Minister of Pakistan. In his statement issued on Satur­day, he said that the country was currently facing many challenges and the center of people’s hopes was only the inspiring leadership of Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The PPP has consis­tently worked for the wel­fare of the people and the progress and prosperity of the country, he added. Arain further remarked that Sha­heed Rani Benazir Bhutto played a pivotal role in steer­ing the country towards de­velopment during her both tenures and after her tragic martyrdom, Asif Ali Zardari strengthened the party with his capabilities and made it the largest political party in the country. Arain said that the People’s Party has al­ways followed the policy of real democracy in the coun­try and taking other political parties together. He praised Asif Zardari’s conciliatory approach, stating that it has consistently saved the na­tion from political instabil­ity. He concluded by stating that party workers across the country will participate in the 2024 general elections with full preparation.