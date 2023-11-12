Sunday, November 12, 2023
PU Institute holds seminar on ‘Society, state and nationhood’

Agencies
November 12, 2023
LAHORE  -  The Punjab University’s In­stitute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS) organ­ised a seminar on ‘Society, State and Nationhood in 21 Century’, here on Saturday. Director ISCS Prof Dr Rubina Zakar, senior journalist and re­nowned author Tahir Mehmood, faculty members and a large number of students were present. In her address, Dr Rubina welcomed the guests and participants. She highlighted the importance of the topic. In his keynote address, Tahir Mehmood shed light on the topic and said that society and nationhood are crucial for a state. He said that as­sumptions can’t change the reality, context is co-related to the reality.

