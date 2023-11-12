Sunday, November 12, 2023
‘Punjab govt committed to provide facilities to students

Our Staff Reporter
November 12, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ATTOCK   -   Kulsoom Saqib, Special Secretary of the School Education Department Punjab, emphasized the Punjab government’s commitment to providing students with all possible facilities using maximum available resources. She conveyed these sentiments during her visit to Government Pilot Secondary School Attock and Government Girls High School People’s Colony Attock. Accompanying her were Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza, Assistant Commissioner Attock Shagufta Jabeen, CEO Education Attock Malik Mohsin Abbas, DEO Secondary Sajda Mukhtar, DEO Elementary Syed Taqi Shah, and other officers. The Special Secretary also inspected the schools’ computer labs. Deputy Commissioner Attock briefed the secretary about the Learn and Earn program, emphasizing the importance of IT-based education.

Our Staff Reporter

