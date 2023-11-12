Punjab govt to upgrade 45 nursing colleges in province

LAHORE - The Puanjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has decided to upgrade all 45 nursing colleges in the province with a cost of Rs.1.5 billion, here on Sat­urday. Punjab Health Department of­ficial sources told that these colleges would be equipped with the latest medical and civil facilities by up-grad­ing them as per with other hospitals and medical institutions. The Punjab government was taking all the steps for improvement in nursing colleges he said,. Minister for Health Punjab, Prof. Dr. Javed Akram said in a recent statement that adding new furniture, electric devices and all related facili­ties would be provided at these colleg­es.Moreover, digital libraries, skilled laboratories at the nursing colleges would also be improved. He said that the aim and vision was to take a step in the field of nursing education and provide affordable medical facilities to the people saying that by laying the foundation of improving nursing col­leges, the Punjab government would fulfill another promise.