Justice (r) Arshad Hussain Shah sworn in as KP's new caretaker chief minister

Justice (r) Arshad Hussain Shah has been sworn in as the new caretaker chief minister of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

KP Governor Ghulam Ali administered the oath to Arshad Hussain Shah during a ceremony held at the Governor’s House in Peshawar on Sunday evening.

The ceremony was attended by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, senior politicians, government officials and civil society representatives.

Earlier in the day, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali signed the summary regarding the appointment of the new caretaker chief minister.

A consensus was reached during a meeting between former chief minister Mehmood Khan and former leader of the opposition in the KP Assembly, Akram Khan Durrani.

The office fell vacant after the sudden death of Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan on Saturday, and the provincial cabinet also stood dissolved after his demise.

Following Azam Khan's death, the Advocate General of KP wrote a letter to Governor Ghulam Ali, providing his legal opinion on the constitutional crisis.

According to sources, Governor KP Ghulam Ali wrote a letter to former chief minister Mehmood Khan and former leader of the opposition Akram Khan Durrani to deliberate over the name of the interim CM.

Sources said that Justice (retd) Arshad’s name was suggested by Akram Khan Durrani, and Mehmood Khan agreed to his nomination.

Justice (retd) Arshad Hussain had previously served as the chief justice of Gilgit Baltistan and as a judge of the Peshawar High Court.

In a statement, Akram Durani mentioned that a new interim CM would be selected soon to end the persistent constitutional crisis in the province.