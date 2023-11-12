Sunday, November 12, 2023
Quaid XI win Allama Iqbal Cup Girls Basketball exhibition match

Staff Reporter
November 12, 2023
LAHORE  -   Quaid-e-Azam XI won the Allama Iqbal Cup Basketball Girls exhibition match after beating Shaheed Millat XI by 25-20 points on Allama Iqbal Day. The match was orga­nized under the auspices of Karachi Basketball Associa­tion (KBBA) at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Arambagh. Assistant Com­missioner Arambagh Nida Suman was the special guest of this match. KBBA Presi­dent Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Mukhtarkar South M Nawaz, Ghulam Abbas Jamal Adv, Asif Kayani, Nusrat Af­zal and Zaima Khatoon were also present on this occa­sion. At the end of the match, Allama Iqbal Performance Award was given to Nida Suman by KBBA for her ser­vices to sports and human­ity. In the exhibition match, Nabiha Hussain scored 9 points, Aruba Aniq 8 and Faiza Mahboob 4 points for Quaid-e-Azam XI, while Yas­ra Khokhar scored 9 points, Amara Hafeez 5 and Falaq Ir­fan 4 points for the runners-up. On the occasion, Allama Iqbal Day cake was also cut on behalf of Fresco Sweets.

Staff Reporter

