Quaid XI win Allama Iqbal Cup Girls Basketball exhibition match

LAHORE - Quaid-e-Azam XI won the Allama Iqbal Cup Basketball Girls exhibition match after beating Shaheed Millat XI by 25-20 points on Allama Iqbal Day. The match was organized under the auspices of Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Arambagh. Assistant Commissioner Arambagh Nida Suman was the special guest of this match. KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Mukhtarkar South M Nawaz, Ghulam Abbas Jamal Adv, Asif Kayani, Nusrat Afzal and Zaima Khatoon were also present on this occasion. At the end of the match, Allama Iqbal Performance Award was given to Nida Suman by KBBA for her services to sports and humanity. In the exhibition match, Nabiha Hussain scored 9 points, Aruba Aniq 8 and Faiza Mahboob 4 points for Quaid-e-Azam XI, while Yasra Khokhar scored 9 points, Amara Hafeez 5 and Falaq Irfan 4 points for the runners-up. On the occasion, Allama Iqbal Day cake was also cut on behalf of Fresco Sweets.