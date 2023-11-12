Regional Unity

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia for an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) underscores the significance of regional collaboration in addressing ongoing critical issues. As tensions escalate in the Israel-Palestine conflict, the OIC summit aims to address the forthcoming Israeli attacks on Gaza, posing a grave threat to civilian populations and aggravating a humanitarian crisis.

Pakistan’s commitment to addressing global challenges through collective efforts is evident in its active participation in the OIC summit. The diplomatic reception at King Khalid International Airport symbolises the robust ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Deputy Governor of Riyadh, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, warmly received Prime Minister Kakar upon his arrival. This gesture not only highlights the strength of bilateral relations but also sets the tone for constructive discussions.

The ongoing Israeli aggression has prompted a need for comprehensive support and collaborative efforts. During the summit, Prime Minister Kakar met with Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas, emphasising Pakistan’s commitment to advancing international consensus. Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baluch highlighted the urgency of ending Israeli aggression and providing relief assistance to the people of Gaza. Pakistan, deeply concerned about the heinous crimes committed against the Palestinian people, aims to galvanise efforts for a swift resolution to the conflict.

The reassurance of comprehensive support, including necessary resources and security arrangements, reflects Pakistan’s commitment to upholding the democratic process. The caretaker government’s coordination with the Election Commission reinforces the importance of collaborative governance to ensure the integrity of the electoral system. In times of regional turmoil, this commitment to democratic values becomes paramount, signalling stability and resilience in the face of external challenges.

Pakistan’s commitment to international consensus, relief efforts, and democratic values exemplifies its role as a responsible member of the global community. As conflicts persist, it is through such collaborative initiatives that nations can work together to bring about positive change and ensure a more stable and secure future for all.