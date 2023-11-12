Robbers loot 12 tola gold in Karachi

KARACHI - A robbery incident was reported from Karachi, where robbers took away gold worth millions from a flat located in the Napier Road area of the metropolis, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the ac­cused broke into the house and looted around gold worth 12 to­las from a flat in Karachi, the rob­bers also took away the Penny Bank of the children with them.

Meanwhile, the police after re­ceiving the information reached the spot and started collecting the evidence from the location.

Earlier to this, a robbery inci­dent was reported from the New Karachi Sector 5C-2 area, where the robbers allegedly took away cash and gold worth millions.

According to the police state­ment, the robbers reportedly gained access to the shop by cut­ting through its locks and looted the cash and gold worth millions.