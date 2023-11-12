Rs452.3m fine imposed on 3,670 electricity thieves: FESCO

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed Rs. 452.3 million fine on 3,670 electricity thieves, caught during last 64 days of antipower- theft campaign in FESCO region. FESCO Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Saturday that the company launched a vigorous anti-theft drive on special direction of Minister of Energy (Power Division) and during 64 days of this campaign the antitheft teams of the company caught 3,670 power pilferers from its eight districts. The company had imposed a total fine of Rs.452.3 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 9.78 million in addition to getting Rs270 million recovered from them. FESCO had also got cases registered against 3479 accused whereas the police had arrested 3053 electricity thieves so far, he added. Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams continued checking of power pilferage round the clock and caught 24 electricity thieves during last 24 hours who were stealing electricity through various modes including direct supply. The company had imposed a fine of more than Rs.1.7 million on these electricity thieves in respect of more than 42,000 detection units. He said that in Faisalabad district, up till now, 1178 electricity thieves were caught and handed down with a fine of more than Rs.143.1 million under 3.097 million detection units. He said that 39 electricity thieves were caught in Jhang district so far and fined more than 1339,000 detection units amounting to more than Rs.55.7 million. Similarly, 395 electricity thieves were caught from Bhakkar and handed down with a fine of 978,000 detection units amounting to Rs.49.9 million. In Chiniot district, 391 electricity thieves were handed down with more than 1227,000 million detection units amounting to Rs.56.2 million. Meanwhile, more than 391,000 detection units amounting to Rs.18.9 million was imposed on 125 electricity thieves caught from Khushab district. In Mianwali district, 467 electricity thieves were caught and more than 1025,000 detection units amounting to Rs46.5 million were imposed on them as fine.