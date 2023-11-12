SEC fully prepared for fair, transparent polls, says Aijaz Ali Chohan

HYDERABAD - The Provincial Election Com­missioner Sindh Aijaz Ali Cho­han has said that the Election Commission was fully prepared to conduct fair, transparent and impartial elections and the pro­vincial government, district ad­ministration and other relevant authorities were collaborating closely with the Election Com­mission. He added that for the elections to be held on Febru­ary 8, 2024, the code of con­duct should be implemented strictly and a level playing field be provided to all the partici­pating political parties so that the people could elect their true representatives. He expressed these views during a high level meeting to review preparations for the upcoming elections at the Deputy Commissioner of­fice Matiari. Later, the Provin­cial Election Commissioner also visited the buildings declared as polling stations in Misri Jakhri­ja, Ghousia Madrasah and Vil­lage Ghila near Matiari. Deputy Commissioner Matiari Lal Dino Mangi during a detailed briefing about arrangements informed that the district administration was making complete prepara­tions on the orders of the Elec­tion Commission and required funds were provided for elec­tricity, clean drinking water, boundary walls and washrooms in schools and other buildings declared as polling stations.

District Election Commis­sioner Masood Ahmed Qureshi disclosed that Matiari district’s total population is 849,383, with 401,145 registered voters. The district will have 378 polling sta­tions for the elections, including 192 shared for both men and women and 93 separate stations. Additionally, there are a total of 1,266 polling booths. For the general elections, he added that 4,762 polling staff members have been trained, comprising 397 Presiding Officers, 2,658 Assis­tant Presiding Officers and 1,329 Polling Officers. Qureshi men­tioned that out of the 378 polling stations 154 were categorized as sensitive and 70 as highly sensi­tive. These locations will have increased security measures, in­cluding the installation of CCTV cameras and a higher number of security personnel. Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Noor Ahmed Khehro, Election Officer Muhammad Tanveer, District Education Officers Iqbal Memon and Aamir Bux Sahto, Assistant Commissioner Hala Abid Qamar, Assistant Commissioner Matiari Abdul Sattar Sheikh and others also attended the meeting.