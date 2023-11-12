Several doctors, surgeons disapprove import of robotic systems

PMA’s Qaiser Sajjad asks govt to upgrade its emergency services in Sindh on priority basis.

KARACHI - Several senior doctors and sur­geons put their weight behind interim Health Minister Dr Saad Niaz and disapproved further import of costly machines, par­ticularly robotic systems, argu­ing that a country like Pakistan needed to improve its services for primary healthcare first.

Speaking at a press confer­ence here at the Karachi Press Club, the speakers were unani­mous in their opinion that Sindh was deprived of quality health­care from Karachi to Kashmore and that it couldn’t afford the expensive robotic system cost­ing billions of rupees.

They pointed out that the lopsided priorities of the suc­cessive governments at the provincial level had brought no relief to the ordinary peo­ple, who rushed to Karachi for simple illnesses such as flu, dengue and malaria to compli­cated diseases like cancer. Dr Waris of the Young Doctors As­sociation regretted that health facilities across Sindh were in a pitiable state for decades, facing various issues including lack of medicines, equipment and human resource but these matters could never attract of­ficial attention.

“On top of that, a lack of ac­countability at public sector hospitals has brought to a stage that patients are forced to buy basic drugs and surgery equip­ment from outside the hospi­tal,” Dr Abdullah Muttaqi of the Pakistan Islamic Medical Asso­ciation said. He added that the situation demanded that the government explain the need for spending exorbitant amount on costly equipment.

Sharing a similar opinion, Dr Qaiser Sajjad of the Pakistan Medical Association said the limited budget the government had should be first spent on meeting fundamental needs of the people and then on any oth­er thing. “The need of the hour is that the government should upgrade its emergency services across Sindh and make it avail­able for free,” he said.

The experts questioned that if the robotic systems were too good, why they were not being run at private hospi­tals in Karachi and stated that such sophisticated systems were not commonly available even in developed countries. The robotic facility, they said, was already available at a few centres and that should be maintained. One such sys­tem purchased for the Sindh Government Qatar Hospital Orangi Town could never be utilised. The experts alleged that the previous government awarded a tender for procure­ment of robotic systems to a ‘blue-eyed company’ and had planned to purchase the sys­tems at a higher than market price. “We will seek the inter­vention of the Federal Inves­tigative Agency and the court to investigate the matter,” Dr Akram Sultan said.

He also condemned the re­marks by the caretaker chief minister who had made serious allegations against the health minister. On Thursday, the chief minister had stated that the budget for the robotic systems was approved by the last gov­ernment and that the caretaker government was not authorised to end or stop any projects ap­proved by the previous assem­bly and the government.