Shehzad Town police arrest murder suspect, recover weapon

Islamabad - In a significant development, the Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Police Station Shehzad Town has apprehended a suspect linked to a murder case.

The accused, identified as Nusrat Ullah, was found in possession of the weapon and motorbike used in the crime, as confirmed by a public relations officer on Saturday.

According to the police spokesperson, the case unfolded when officials at Shahzad Town police station received an application on October 8, 2023. A concerned citizen reported that Nusrat Ullah had entered their home, firing upon the resident’s mother and sister. Tragically, the mother succumbed to her injuries on the spot, while the sister sustained serious wounds.

In response, Shahzad Town police swiftly registered FIR no. 753/23 and formed a special investigation team. Utilizing all available resources, including technical and scientific methods, the team successfully arrested Nusrat Ullah.

The recovery of the murder weapon, a pistol, and the associated motorbike marked a crucial breakthrough in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized the commitment to a zero- tolerance policy against violence and criminal activities. He asserted that strict legal actions would be taken against those responsible, ensuring justice for the victims. Commending the police teams for their performance, Dr Khan directed all officers to intensify efforts against criminal elements.

In a broader crackdown, the Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 11 outlaws in the last 24 hours. Seizures included liquor, drugs, and weapons with ammunition. Dr Akbar Nasir Khan lauded these efforts and reiterated the police’s dedication to ensuring the safety and security of citizens.

As part of this intensified initiative, various police teams made notable arrests. Shalimar police detained Said Aziz Shah with a recovered 12-bore gun,

while Tarnol police arrested Hasrat Ullah with a 30-bore pistol and ammunition.

Sangjani police apprehended Muhammad Nawaz for illegal gas refilling, and Sihala police arrested Esab Khan with 250 grams of heroin.

The Humak police team arrested Ishfaq Ghafoor and Adeel Abbas, seizing 3556 grams of heroin. Lohi Bher police detained Muhammad Shahbaz and Muhammad Shakeel, confiscating 1057 grams of hashish. Additionally, Phulgran police arrested Idrees with 213 grams of heroin, and Sabzi Mandi police apprehended Muhammad Amir and Sheraz with 10 litres of liquor and 110 grams of heroin. Cases have been registered, and further investigations are underway.

ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan reiterated the priority of citizen safety and security, emphasizing a non-negotiable stance against laxity in this regard. The directive remains clear: an intensified crackdown against criminal elements is imperative.