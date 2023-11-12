Sindh Pavilion: A tapestry of culture at Lok Mela

ISLAMABAD - The vibrant colours and rich traditions of Sindh province came alive at the Lok Mela, Pakistan’s annual folk festival held at Shakarparian in Islamabad. The Sindh pavilion, adorned with intricate designs and traditional architecture, served as a portal into the heart of this culturally diverse region. A dazzling array of handicrafts greeted visitors from various cultures, regions, and nationalities, each piece a testament to the artistry and craftsmanship of Sindhi artisans. Nadia, Gul Khatoon, and Badshahzadi showcased their exquisite ralli, or appliqué work, while Anila Channa and Ghulam Muhammad demonstrated their mastery of khes and lungi weaving. Rahiba’s delicate date palm leaf work, Faqeer Muhammad’s pottery, and Sabreen Solangi’s Moenjodaro replicas captivated onlookers. Shahzad Khan’s intricate Farasi weaving and Fida Hussain and Ghulam Nabi’s Ajrak block printing further enriched the pavilion’s offerings.

Among the artisans, Khan Chand stood out for his exquisite Sindhi shoes. With over four decades of experience, Khan Chand has perfected his craft, creating shoes that are not only beautiful but also renowned for their durability.