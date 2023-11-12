Sindh Pavilion: A vibrant tapestry of rich culture at Lok Mela

KARACHI - The vibrant colors and rich traditions of Sindh province came alive as the Sindh pavil­ion, adorned with intricate de­signs and traditional architec­ture, served as a portal into the heart of this culturally diverse region that was showcased at the Lok Mela, Pakistan’s an­nual folk festival, held at Sha­karparian in Islamabad. The visitors to the pavilion from diverse cultures, regions, and nationalities were greeted by a dazzling array of handi­crafts, each piece a testament to the artistry and craftsman­ship of Sindhi artisans. Nadia, Gul Khatoon, and Badshahzadi showcased their exquisite ralli, or appliqué work, while Anila Channa and Ghulam Mu­hammad demonstrated their mastery of khes and lungi weaving. Rahiba’s delicate date palm leaf work, Faqeer Muhammad’s pottery, and Sa­breen Solangi’s Moenjodaro replicas captivated onlookers. Shahzad Khan’s intricate Far­asi weaving and Fida Hussain and Ghulam Nabi’s Ajrak block printing further enriched the pavilion’s offerings.

Among the artisans, Khan Chand stood out for his exqui­site Sindhi juttis (shoes). With over four decades of experi­ence, Khan Chand has perfect­ed his craft, creating shoes that are not only beautiful but also renowned for their durability. His mastery of pure leather, cotton, and silk threads has earned him a reputation as a master craftsman. The pavil­ion also showcased the talents of Sindh’s artists, musicians, and folk dance groups. Ajmal Bhel enthralled audiences with his Jhoomar dance, while Sain Dad’s matka playing reso­nated through the pavilion.