Sunday, November 12, 2023
South DC launches WhatsApp number for public complaints

APP
November 12, 2023
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   In an ef­fort to make it easier for the public to register their complaints, feedback, and suggestions, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Karachi, Capt. (Retd.) Al­taf Hussain Sario, has launched a WhatsApp number, 03363276884, on the official DC South ac­count, formerly known as Twitter. The DC South has encouraged people to use this WhatsApp number to share their concerns and feedback, so that they can be addressed promptly and efficiently. This is a wel­come move, as it will make it easier for people to get in touch with the authorities and have their voices heard.

APP

