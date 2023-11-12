Teachings of all religions based on peace, love and harmony: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empower­ment Mushaal Hussein Mullick had a comprehensive meeting with Chief Advisor Adel to His Excellency Pope Francis head of the Catholic Church, the bishop of Rome and sovereign of the Vatican City State.

They discussed matters of mutual interest including Interfaith, working towards co-existence, eliminating the possibility of discord, violent or non-violent, said in a press release issued here on Saturday.

Both the dignitaries agreed that the teachings of all religions are based on peace, love, and harmony and a true follower of any religion can never think of provoking hatred against other faiths. They reaffirmed their commitment that through broader dialogue and effective communica­tion, each side will be able to under­stand the other dispassionately and curb those prejudices that give rise to hatred and conflict in religion. The Chief Advisor to His Excellency Pope Francis Head of the Vatican invited Mushaal to visit the Vatican City and send the message of peace and inter­faith harmony to the world as a Mus­lim woman of the 21st century.

Mushaal said that it is a need of the time to develop and identify mysti­cal interpretations around the true moderate and tolerant message of Islam to the world and become an en­abler towards meaningful Interfaith dialogues. The guiding idea is not to tamper with the basic tenets of Is­lam or any faith but to present them in a form wrapped with the message of love, tolerance and moderation, as the Sufis did in order to avoid a clash of civilizations and resolve global conflicts. Both agreed that religious leaders, as spiritual guides and moral authorities, have a profound influ­ence on their followers. Their collec­tive voice can be utilised as a power­ful force for the peaceful settlement of issues concerning humanity, espe­cially the conflicts of the Palestine-Is­rael and Kashmiri as human lives are priceless regardless of caste, colour, creed, religion, and nationality.