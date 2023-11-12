Sunday, November 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Thailand’s Thadapong wins title in ITF Pakistan Juniors Leg-1

Staff Reporter
November 12, 2023
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Thai tennis teenager play­er, Kamonpanyakorn Tha­dapong, has won the title of the ITF Pakistan Juniors Leg-1 Tennis Champion­ships 2023 after beating Yoshito Oda from Japan 2-0 in a single-sided affair at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Saturday. The final score-line was 6-4, and 6-1. Earlier in the girls’ singles final, Saajida Razick from Sri Lanka beat Vikto­riia Sedova from Russia 2-1 in a well-contested three sets final, the final score-line was 6-4, 2-6, and 6-2 and won the Championship. Yerzhan Kistafin Ambassa­dor of Kazakhstan to Paki­stan was the chief guest at the closing ceremony, which was also attended by Saeed Ahmad Khan, SVP-PTF, Gul Rehman, PTF Secretary and a large number of players, coaches, parents, and ten­nis lovers. The main draw matches of the 2nd leg will commence tomorrow (Mon­day) at the same venue.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1699676343.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023