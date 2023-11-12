Thailand’s Thadapong wins title in ITF Pakistan Juniors Leg-1

LAHORE - Thai tennis teenager play­er, Kamonpanyakorn Tha­dapong, has won the title of the ITF Pakistan Juniors Leg-1 Tennis Champion­ships 2023 after beating Yoshito Oda from Japan 2-0 in a single-sided affair at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Saturday. The final score-line was 6-4, and 6-1. Earlier in the girls’ singles final, Saajida Razick from Sri Lanka beat Vikto­riia Sedova from Russia 2-1 in a well-contested three sets final, the final score-line was 6-4, 2-6, and 6-2 and won the Championship. Yerzhan Kistafin Ambassa­dor of Kazakhstan to Paki­stan was the chief guest at the closing ceremony, which was also attended by Saeed Ahmad Khan, SVP-PTF, Gul Rehman, PTF Secretary and a large number of players, coaches, parents, and ten­nis lovers. The main draw matches of the 2nd leg will commence tomorrow (Mon­day) at the same venue.