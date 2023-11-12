‘The Crown’ set for final season

LONDON - Fans of “The Crown” are holding their breath for the final season of the hit Netflix drama about the life of Queen Elizabeth II, with the last episodes covering some of the most tumultuous times of the monarchy. The 10 episodes of the sixth and final season of the series is being released in two stages, with five episodes on Thursday, and the remainder on December 14. The series notably features the event that shook the British monarchy to its core -- the death of Princess Diana on August 31, 1997. A trailer for the new season, which will recount the last weeks of Diana’s life after her tumultuous divorce from the current King Charles III up to her death, shows the princess (Elizabeth Debicki) overwhelmed by media attention. “You have finally managed to turn everything upside down in this house -- it’s nothing less than a revolution,” the queen says to the princess, who replies that this was never her intention. Chased by paparazzi, the BMW carrying Diana crashed into a pillar of the Alma Tunnel in Paris, killing the 36-year-old princess and her lover, the wealthy Egyptian heir Dodi Al-Fayed. A huge outpouring of public grief followed Diana’s death, with the queen widely criticised for her delayed reaction to the loss of her daughter-in-law, whom prime minister Tony Blair dubbed “the people’s princess”. Courted by celebrities and the media, Diana forged a global reputation for compassion with people with HIV/ AIDS and victims of landmines, and remains an almost sainted figure worldwide over 25 years later. Memories of her persist in part because the hated “other woman” in her marriage -- Camilla -- is now Charles’s queen. The royal family has never publicly commented on the series, but revelations that Diana appears as a ghost in Season Six have already caused patriotic Brits to splutter indignantly into their teacups. But series creator Peter Morgan denied Diana was a “ghost in the traditional sense”. “It was her continuing to live vividly in the minds of those she has left behind,” he told Variety. “Diana was unique, and I suppose that’s what inspired me to find a unique way of representing her.