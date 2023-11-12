Thousands march in London at Armistice Day pro-Palestinian demo

LONDON - Huge crowds marched through the British capital on Saturday, as pro-Palestinian supporters made their latest mass call for a ceasefire, with police out in force to prevent clashes with counter-protesters.

The “National March for Pal­estine”, organised by the Stop the War Coalition, set off after a two-minutes’ silence to re­member Britain’s war dead on Armistice Day was observed at The Cenotaph war memorial in central London at 1100 GMT.

Huge crowds of protesters waved black, red, white and green Palestinian flags and held aloft placards proclaim­ing “Stop Bombing Gaza”, just over a month since a Hamas at­tack killed more than 1,200 and took some 240 people hostage, according to Israel. Five weeks of an Israeli military campaign in response has left just over 11,000 people in Gaza dead, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in the coastal enclave. As the march set off, protesters shouted “free Pales­tine” and “ceasefire now”.

- SCUFFLES -

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a late plea for calm late on Fri­day, calling for protesters to do so “respectfully and peacefully”. Met Police deputy assistant com­missioner Laurence Taylor said march organisers had changed the route from Hyde Park to the US Embassy in south London to ensure it will not pass any landmark memorials. Previous events have seen “small groups break away” and that “their be­haviour has been escalating and becoming more violent”, Taylor, who is leading the policing op­eration, told reporters.

Metal barriers have been placed around the area contain­ing the most significant memo­rials, and an exclusion zone cre­ated, with police able to arrest any marchers who try to breach it. Thousands of people wear­ing red poppies -- the symbol of remembrance -- stood heads bowed at The Cenotaph on Whitehall for a solemn ceremony of reflection, with other services held up and down the country.