Sunday, November 12, 2023
Three bodies found from different areas

Staff Reporter
November 12, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  Bodies of three persons including a newborn girl were found from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours. A police spokesman said here on Saturday that some passersby spotted the body of a newborn girl lying in plastic bag near a hotel at Millat Chowk and informed the Sargodha Road police. Similarly, the body of a 40-year-old man was found from Chuhar Majra whereas the corpse of another 40-year-old man was found from Rakh Branch Canal near Dijkot. The police shifted all the bodies to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under way, he added.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

