Three children die of suffocation

Rawalpindi - Three children in Shah Khalid Colony died of suffocation after accidentally getting locked inside an iron trunk while playing, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman on Saturday.

The incident took place within the limits of Police Station (PS) Airport. According to him, three siblings of a citizen namely Waseem, while playing in their home, entered an iron trunk used for putting flour. The cover of the trunk accidentally got locked, and the children remained inside. Due to suffocation, the three children were sent unconscious and were rushed to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for medical treatment where doctors pronounced them dead, he added. The three who died were identified as Fariya Waseem (7), Saira Waseem (6), and Zohan (2) and were all siblings of Waseem, he said. Local police also visited the house and investigated the occurrence of the tragic incident. On the other hand, the doctors handed the bodies to the parents for burial after conducting a postmortem.