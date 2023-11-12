Sunday, November 12, 2023
Three outlaws held in DIK, drugs and weapons recovered

November 12, 2023
DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   Dera police during an operation against criminal elements arrested three outlaws including drug peddlers and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession in the limits of Paharpur Police Station here on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Paharpur Police Station Faheem Abbas Khan along with the police team during the snap checking, arrested accused Taimoor Hussain, son of Manzoor Hussain resident of Machhora and seized a 30-bore pistol with 05 cartridges from his possession.

Similarly, police arrested drug peddler Mehran son of Naseer resident of Fakhrabad Paharpur and 545 grams of hashish recovered from him.

Meanwhile, another accused Umar Khitab son of Ghulam Sarwar resident of Lakhra was arrested and police recovered 305 grams of heroin and 95 grams of ice from his possession

