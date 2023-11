ATTOCK - A fatal accident occurred near Rangli Bus Stop on Kohat Pindi road as a Kohat-bound hiace turned turtle. One person died, and six women sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 ambulances transported the deceased and injured to THQ Hospital Jand. All occupants of the hiace were residents of Gumbat, Kohat. The accident resulted from overspeeding. The injured include Faria (22), Jamshed (62), Yasmeen (70), Sakhi Majan (70), Minahil (10), Yasmin (17), and Zarmina (42), all residents of Gumbat.