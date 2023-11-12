Two-day All Pakistan Elite Institutions Talent Contest concludes at Cadet College Larkana

LARKANA - The two-day 25th All Pakistan Elite Institutions Talent Contest (APEITC) 2023 concluded on Saturday at Cadet College Larkana. The contest was organized by the Cadet College Larkana and saw the participation of over 30 elite institutions from around the country. Director Iqbal Academy Pakistan Dr. Abdul Rauf Rafiqi was the chief guest on the concluding day of the contest. He appreciated the hospitality of the institution and admired that such competition was being held in college for promoting the message of Dr. Iqbal’s poetry.