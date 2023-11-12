Sunday, November 12, 2023
Two-day All Pakistan Elite Institutions Talent Contest concludes at Cadet College Larkana

APP
November 12, 2023
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

LARKANA   -   The two-day 25th All Pakistan Elite Institutions Talent Contest (APEITC) 2023 concluded on Saturday at Cadet Col­lege Larkana. The contest was organized by the Cadet College Larkana and saw the participation of over 30 elite institutions from around the country. Direc­tor Iqbal Academy Pakistan Dr. Abdul Rauf Rafiqi was the chief guest on the con­cluding day of the contest. He appreciated the hospi­tality of the institution and admired that such competi­tion was being held in col­lege for promoting the mes­sage of Dr. Iqbal’s poetry.

