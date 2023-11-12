Virtual B2B session on exports of sesame seeds to China organsied

KARACHI - TDAP in collaboration with TIO-Beijing organised a virtual B2B session on exports of sesame seeds to China on 10th November 2023. The session was attended by 43 exporters of sesame seeds from Pakistan and 8 importers from China. The webinar was started with the opening remarks by DG (AFD), TDAP and followed by detailed briefing by TIC-Beijing about the potential of exports of sesame seeds from Pakistan, the procedure and requirement of im­port of sesame seeds by China. After the briefing, a B2B session was organized in which Chinese and Pakistani companies introduced themselves to each other and the session was ended with ques­tions and answer session. During the webinar many new companies showed interest in exporting sesame seeds from Pakistan keeping in view the potential .Moreover, some growers also showed interest in growing sesame seeds.

It is pertinent to mention that Paki­stan is the 5th largest exporter of sesa­me seed in the world. As per ITC data to­tal exports of sesame seed to the world was $148 million in 2022 out of which $96.46 million was to China. During the meeting, exporters also informed that most of our sesame seed to China is converted into powder and oil and ex­ported duty free to S Korea. Exporters are also showed keen interest in Korean market as pricing is higher there. Keep­ing in view of the potential of exports of this product, Athar Hussain Khokhar, DG-TDAP, informed: “We are immedi­ately sending trade delegation to China for further tapping Chinese market.” He also announced that TDAP will explore other potential markets for enhancing share in sesame export.