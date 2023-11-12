Sunday, November 12, 2023
Walk held to raise awareness about smog

Agencies
November 12, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALPUR  -  A walk was conducted from the Deputy Commissioner’s office under the leadership of DC Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa to raise awareness among people about staying safe from smog. Additional Commissioner Consolidation Ashfaq Sial, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Adeel Khan, CEO Education Mohammad Akram, CEO BWMC Naeem Akhtar, Assistant Director Environment Ansir Abbas, officers and staff of departments, social leaders, representatives of civil society participated in the walk. The participants in the antismog walk carried banners and panaflexes with safety measures and precautions inscribed. The DC has said that all members of society should play their role in overcoming smog, adding that garbage and crop residues should not be burnt. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that smoke-emitting vehicles should be repaired. Kilns should be kept functional under zigzag technology. He said we should keep the environment clean to save people’s lives. He also urged people to wear masks.

Minister opens bio-safety, BRM training lab at KMU

Agencies

