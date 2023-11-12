Wapda to add 10 MAF to water storage in phases by 2029

ISLAMABAD - Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has embarked upon an ambi­tious plan to add 10 million acre-feet (MAF) to the water storage in phases by 2029 through various multipur­pose projects. Official sourc­es told APP here that not only 10 million acre-feet water storage would be enhanced but also 10,000 megawatts (MW) of clean, green and low-cost hydel electricity would also be added to the national grid system with the completion of its various under-construction projects in a phased manner. Sharing details, they said Mohmand Dam would add 1.29 MAF, Diamer Basha Dam 8.1 MAF and Khurram Tangi Stage II 1.2 MAF to the existing water storage capacity. Similarly, Mohmand would irrigate 18,233 acres of new land in Mohmand and Charsadda, besides supplementing ir­rigation supplies to 160,000 acres of existing land besides generating 800 MW. Stage-II of the Kurram Tangi Dam Project is proposed to be con­structed on the Kurram River in the North Waziristan Dis­trict of Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa and have a gross water storage capacity of 1.2 mil­lion acre-feet (MAF) besides installed power generation capacity of 65 megawatts (MW). The project would ir­rigate 38,000 acres of new land in addition to supple­menting 278,000 acres of existing land. It is worth mentioning that WAPDA has already been implementing Stage I of the Kurram Tangi Dam Project. The Stage-I will irrigate 16,380 acres of land and generate about 18.4 MW of electricity. Moreover, they said that Diamer Basha Dam would enhance 8.1 MAF to the water storage capac­ity and irrigate 1.23 million acres of additional land. The project would also generate 4500 MW of electricity.