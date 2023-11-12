We will not stop before completing the mission: Israeli PM

TEL AVIV - Israeli defence forces Saturday confirmed the deaths of five more soldiers killed in Hamas battles in north Gaza. They were identified as Maj. (res.) Moshe Yedidyah Leiter, Sgt. Maj. (res.) Yossi Hershkovitz, Master Sgt. (res.) Sergey Shmerkin, Master Sgt. (res.) Netanel (Nati) Harush, who were killed in the Gaza Strip.

Also, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opens his press con­ference by commemorating the soldiers killed fighting Hamas terrorists in the ground invasion of Gaza. “We are doing every­thing to be worthy of their sacri­fice and their heroism,” Netanya­hu says. “We will not stop before the completion of the mission.” “Their is no alternative to victory. We will defeat Hamas and bring back our captives,” he adds. He says the IDF is inside in Gaza City, “on the outskirts” of Shifa Hospi­tal. Among the many terrorists killed, he says, are many of those who led the October 7 massa­cres in southern Israel. From Hamas Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar on down, all these terrorists are destined to die, he says.

Turning to the northern bor­der, he again warns the Iran-backed Lebanese terror group Hezbollah against intervening in the war between Israel and Hamas. “It will be the mistake of your lives,” the premier says, and would seal Lebanon’s fate. He says the IDF is active on other fronts against terrorism and its orchestrators, in the West Bank, Syria, and Red Sea. He stresses that returning the hostages is “a central aim of war.” “There will be no ceasefire without the return of our hostages,” he pledges.