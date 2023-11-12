Women & Smog Emergency

This year again, the hazardous air quality of Lahore, being worst in the world, is alarming. Every year, the government takes measures by way of closing schools and markets, limiting work hours and restricting commute. But is this enough? Or is this all that needs to be done?
Though children and elderly people are most vulnerable to smog, the impact of poor air quality in Pakistan is not limited to these two age groups.
Scientific evidence suggests that females may experience a greater deposition of inhaled particles in their lungs, amplifying health risks associated with air pollution. Furthermore, the biological differences between women and men, such as the higher sensitivity of females to airborne pollutants due to a lower count of red blood cells, accentuate the need for a gender-specific approach in understanding the toxicological influences of air pollution. Professor Neeloffer Mookherjee from the University of Manitoba, Canada states preliminary findings of her study indicating that exposure to diesel exhaust has distinct effects on female bodies compared to male bodies. This insight could potentially signify that air pollution poses a more significant threat to females than males. Countless studies suggest that poor air quality is extremely damaging for pregnant women and fetus. It leads to early or preterm labour in pregnant women. It also adversely affects growth and development of the fetus and may leads to small sized babies, still births and various long-term health conditions.
Understanding these gender-specific responses to air pollution is particularly crucial given that respiratory diseases, such as asthma, impact females and males differently. Females are more likely to suffer from severe, treatment-resistant asthma. This significantly emphasises upon the urgency of unraveling how gender influences responses to air pollution for effective prevention, policy making and responses to climate change.
Whether it is exposure to indoor pollution such as by way of prolonged exposures to stoves and kitchen fuel, or exposure to outdoor pollution by working in agricultural fields, or outdoor janitorial jobs, women are more vulnerable to smog in many different ways and hence, their representation in environmental policies and management is pivotal to address these challenges.
In the realm of global health, the future is intricately tied to the well-being of women. Acknowledging this crucial link is imperative, as the physical condition of women plays a pivotal role in shaping the health of future generations. The trajectory of diseases, responses to illness, societal reactions, access to healthcare, and treatment outcomes can all differ significantly based on gender. It is an undisputed fact that the health of women is intertwined with the overall health and well-being of society. This demonstrates the urgent need for concerted global as well as local efforts to recognise the intersection and interdependence of women’s health, women in climate change policies, climate change, and air pollution.
Despite women being the primary caregivers for the ill, their visibility in decision-making processes, particularly concerning climate change, remains disproportionately low worldwide. Women are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and often bear a disproportionate burden when it comes to adaptation efforts. Consequently, integrating women as active partners in vulnerability studies, mitigation strategies, climate change adaptation, and resource management is not just a matter of equality but a necessity for effective and comprehensive solutions.
Therefore, a holistic and gender-sensitive approach is essential to respond to smog emergency in Pakistan. Women must be actively involved in decision-making processes related to climate change policies, resource management, and adaptation strategies. Additionally, research initiatives should focus on untying the gender-specific impacts of air pollution on health and overall right to life, paving the way for targeted interventions, collection of data, and evidence based policy measures.
Empowering women in the face of climate change involves recognising their vulnerabilities and strengths. Integrating gender perspectives into environmental policies and resource management strategies will not only enhance the effectiveness of these measures but also contribute to building more resilient and sustainable Pakistan.
Waiza Rafique
The writer is an advocate high court and a law & policy consultant.
She tweets at
@WaizaRafique.