Women & Smog Emergency

This year again, the hazard­ous air quality of Lahore, being worst in the world, is alarming. Every year, the government takes mea­sures by way of clos­ing schools and mar­kets, limiting work hours and restricting commute. But is this enough? Or is this all that needs to be done?

Though children and el­derly people are most vulnera­ble to smog, the impact of poor air quality in Pakistan is not lim­ited to these two age groups.

Scientific evidence suggests that females may experience a greater deposition of inhaled particles in their lungs, am­plifying health risks associat­ed with air pollution. Further­more, the biological differences between women and men, such as the higher sensitivity of fe­males to airborne pollutants due to a lower count of red blood cells, accentuate the need for a gender-specific ap­proach in understanding the toxicological influences of air pollution. Professor Neeloffer Mookherjee from the Univer­sity of Manitoba, Canada states preliminary findings of her study indicating that exposure to diesel exhaust has distinct effects on female bodies com­pared to male bodies. This in­sight could potentially signify that air pollution poses a more significant threat to females than males. Countless studies suggest that poor air quality is extremely damaging for preg­nant women and fetus. It leads to early or preterm labour in pregnant women. It also ad­versely affects growth and de­velopment of the fetus and may leads to small sized babies, still births and various long-term health conditions.

Understanding these gender-specific responses to air pol­lution is particularly crucial given that respiratory diseas­es, such as asthma, impact fe­males and males differently. Fe­males are more likely to suffer from severe, treatment-resis­tant asthma. This significantly emphasises upon the urgency of unraveling how gender influ­ences responses to air pollution for effective prevention, poli­cy making and responses to cli­mate change.

Whether it is exposure to in­door pollution such as by way of prolonged exposures to stoves and kitchen fuel, or ex­posure to outdoor pollution by working in agricultural fields, or outdoor janitorial jobs, women are more vulnerable to smog in many different ways and hence, their representation in environmental policies and management is pivotal to ad­dress these challenges.

In the realm of global health, the future is intricately tied to the well-being of women. Ac­knowledging this crucial link is imperative, as the physical con­dition of women plays a pivotal role in shaping the health of fu­ture generations. The trajectory of diseases, responses to illness, societal reactions, access to healthcare, and treatment out­comes can all differ significant­ly based on gender. It is an un­disputed fact that the health of women is intertwined with the overall health and well-being of society. This demonstrates the urgent need for concerted global as well as local efforts to recognise the intersection and interdependence of wom­en’s health, women in climate change policies, climate change, and air pollution.

Despite women being the pri­mary caregivers for the ill, their visibility in decision-making processes, particularly concern­ing climate change, remains dis­proportionately low worldwide. Women are particularly vul­nerable to the impacts of cli­mate change and often bear a disproportionate burden when it comes to adaptation efforts. Consequently, integrating wom­en as active partners in vulnera­bility studies, mitigation strate­gies, climate change adaptation, and resource management is not just a matter of equality but a necessity for effective and comprehensive solutions.

Therefore, a holistic and gen­der-sensitive approach is es­sential to respond to smog emergency in Pakistan. Women must be actively involved in de­cision-making processes relat­ed to climate change policies, resource management, and ad­aptation strategies. Additional­ly, research initiatives should focus on untying the gender-specific impacts of air pollu­tion on health and overall right to life, paving the way for tar­geted interventions, collection of data, and evidence based policy measures.

Empowering women in the face of climate change involves recognising their vulnerabilities and strengths. Integrating gen­der perspectives into environ­mental policies and resource management strategies will not only enhance the effectiveness of these measures but also con­tribute to building more resil­ient and sustainable Pakistan.

Waiza Rafique

The writer is an advocate high court and a law & policy consultant.

She tweets at

@WaizaRafique.