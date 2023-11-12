Sunday, November 12, 2023
Zardari congratulates Hindu community on Diwali

APP
November 12, 2023
National, Regional, Multan, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentar­ians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has congratulated the Hindu community living in Pakistan, especially those in Sindh on the occasion of Diwali, their re­ligious festival. In a statement issued here by the party secretariat, he said that the 1973 Constitu­tion guarantees religious freedom to all citizens. 

“PPP is struggling for a society where there is a culture of peace and tolerance. He said that as a Pakistani nation we all have to defeat the ideol­ogy of extremism and intolerance,” he added. Asif Zardari said that the services of the Hindu commu­nity for the country are commendable.

