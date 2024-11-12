12 criminals arrested

SARGODHA - Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 12 alleged criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession. In a crackdown, the teams of different police stations raided various localities and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain and recovered 1.8 kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three kalashnikovs, 490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them. Further investigation was underway.