Tuesday, November 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

12 criminals arrested

NEWS WIRE
November 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA  -  Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 12 alleged criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession. In a crackdown, the teams of different police stations raided various localities and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain and recovered 1.8 kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three kalashnikovs, 490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them. Further investigation was underway.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1731305122.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024