41 anti-smog squads formed

LAHORE - To curb the menace of smog, the Punjab government has formed 41 emergency anti-smog squads on Monday, as the level of smog has not decreased, whole the provincial metropolis is still number one in the world in terms of air pollution. The average smog rate in the provincial capital reached 453, while the air quality index of the DHA area was 636, American Consulate area 471, and Syed Marat Ali Road 611. The air quality index of Askari-X area reached 452. On the other hand, on the order of the Lahore High Court, preparation for a major crackdown against smog-emitting heavy traffic and motorcycles has been started. The CTO Lahore has formed 41 emergency anti-smog squads, and 12 stations have also been established for the crackdown. The anti-smog squads will only take action against smoke-emitting vehicles. Meanwhile, hundreds of patients reported on Monday in the local hospitals due to dry cough, difficulty in breathing, pneumonia and chest infection in children have increased in Lahore. More than 35,000 patients have been reported in the 5 major government hospitals of the city in one week. The Motorway was closed due to fog and smog at various places; M1 from Peshawar to Rashkai, M2 from Bhairah to Kot Momin, M3 from Lahore to Darkhana, and M4 from Pindi Bhatian to Abdul Hakeem and M5 from Multan to Sukkur. In addition, environmentalists have warned that children, elderly, women and people with heart disease can be more affected by smog, adding there are chemical particles in the atmosphere, avoid unnecessary travel in smog, while using hot drinks. Air purifiers will be installed in all districts of Punjab to deal with smog. This decision has been taken in view of poor air quality index in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala divisions.