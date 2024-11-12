Aleema, Bushra fighting to get control of PTI:  Azma Bokhari

LAHORE - In an obvious reference to the PTI founder Imran Khan, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari Monday said that the person who refused to accept defeat is now ‘begging for an NRO every day.’ In a statement, she remarked that those who once claimed to be fighting against American imperialism are now proudly waving its flags in their rallies. She also pointed out that within the PTI, each member is pursuing their own interests and the ongoing power struggle between Aleema and Bushra Bibi for control of the party shows no sign of resolution. She criticized the lack of direction within the party, citing the absence of facilitation and proper coaching. Following the disappointing Swabi rally, Bokhari noted that Gandapur and other party leaders are at odds with each other, with no one willing to accept Gandapur as the Chief Minister or take his orders seriously.

The Information Minister further condemned the display of the American flag at the Swabi rally, calling it a direct show of allegiance to their ‘American masters.’ She warned that the chaos within the party, coupled with followers who view U-turns as acts of bravery, is leading the country toward greater turmoil and instability. ‘Those who are sowing disorder are heading towards their own downfall,’ she added.