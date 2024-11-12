All available resources being utilised to cope with smog: Multan DC

MULTAN - Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sandhu on Monday said that all available resources were being utilized to reduce impacts of smog in the city of saints. He stated this while visiting an awareness camp about environmental pollution here. He said the district administration had launched extensive efforts across the district to cope with pollution and smog. He said that over 30 kilns had been demolished and filled with water to prevent further operation, adding that all kilns which had not adopted Zigzag technology were completely shutdown.

In the past two days, he said more than 20 industrial units that failed to meet environmental standards were sealed. He said no commercial vehicle would be allowed to ply on roads without passing a technical inspection. Wasim Hamid Sandhu said, in order to curb pollution from burning waste and crop residues, 50 cases had been filed against violators across the district.

Meanwhile, a district-wide water-spraying campaign was underway to reduce dust and minimize smog-related health risks.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Maryam Khan sealed three brick kilns during an unannounced inspection to enforce the anti-smog campaign by targeting sources of pollution in the city.

The inspection took place on Old Shujabad Road, where three brick kilns were found emitting black smoke, a clear violation of environmental regulations. Following the inspection, the Commissioner ordered the immediate sealing of these kilns.

Commissioner Khan was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu and CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar. The kiln owners were arrested on the spot, and heavy fines were imposed for non-compliance with anti-smog regulations.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the inadequate surveillance of kilns in the area, Commissioner Maryam Khan directed strict action against the officials responsible for failing to monitor pollution effectively. She stressed the need for proactive measures to combat smog and protect public health.