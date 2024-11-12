Tuesday, November 12, 2024
ANF recovers over 17kg drugs, arrests 6

Monitoring Report
November 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi  -  The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted six operations across the country, recovering over 17 kg of drugs worth more than Rs 8.6 million and arresting six accused, according to an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Monday.

In one operation, 2.5 kg heroin and 3.5 kg ice were recovered from an accused arrested near Tench Bhatta in Rawalpindi. The accused admitted to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

In another operation, 6 kg of hashish was seized from an accused near Super Highway in Karachi. Meanwhile, 2.4 kg of hashish was recovered from a 9 to 10-year-old child involved in drug trafficking, arrested at Glottian Mor in Daska, Sialkot.

Further operations led to the recovery of 1.2 kg hashish from a drug dealer arrested at Indus Chowrangi in Korangi, Karachi, and 1.1 kg of heroin along with a drone from an accused in a housing society in Lahore. Additionally, 420 grams of opium were seized from an accused on M-1 Motorway, Islamabad.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been filed against the arrested individuals, and investigations are ongoing.

