Anti-dengue efforts intensified, nine arrests made

Monitoring Report
November 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Islamabad’s district administration has ramped up its efforts to tackle the ongoing dengue outbreak, with nine individuals arrested for violating anti-dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The arrests were made during operations aimed at sites suspected of harboring dengue larvae.

Four individuals were detained for the presence of larvae at a private flour mill, while five others were arrested during inspections at I-8 Markaz. These operations were led by the Assistant Commissioners of the Pothohar and Industrial areas.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon urged residents to cooperate with the administration’s anti-dengue measures, emphasizing the importance of strict implementation to control the spread of the disease.

A recent review meeting chaired by DC Memon revealed alarming dengue case numbers, with 5,526 cases reported in Rawalpindi and 3,496 in Islamabad as of November 7. Men constitute 67% of the cases, while women make up 33%, with the majority of patients aged between 20 and 39.

IHC issues notice on plea for Imran Khan case details

In response, the district administration has launched fumigation efforts and awareness campaigns to educate the public on preventive measures.

