Anti-dengue efforts intensified, nine arrests made

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad’s district administration has ramped up its efforts to tackle the ongoing dengue outbreak, with nine individuals arrested for violating anti-dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The arrests were made during operations aimed at sites suspected of harboring dengue larvae.

Four individuals were detained for the presence of larvae at a private flour mill, while five others were arrested during inspections at I-8 Markaz. These operations were led by the Assistant Commissioners of the Pothohar and Industrial areas.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon urged residents to cooperate with the administration’s anti-dengue measures, emphasizing the importance of strict implementation to control the spread of the disease.

A recent review meeting chaired by DC Memon revealed alarming dengue case numbers, with 5,526 cases reported in Rawalpindi and 3,496 in Islamabad as of November 7. Men constitute 67% of the cases, while women make up 33%, with the majority of patients aged between 20 and 39.

In response, the district administration has launched fumigation efforts and awareness campaigns to educate the public on preventive measures.