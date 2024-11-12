Anti-polio drive starts in DI Khan amid tight security

Wera ismail khan - Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman of Dera on Monday inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to a child, amid tight security arrangements made by the district police.

A ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, which was attended by District Health Officer Dera, Syed Muhammad Mehsud, Additional Deputy Commissioner Adnan Jameel, Dr. Irfan, and other officials.

During the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman and Additional Deputy Commissioner Adnan Jameel administered anti-polio drops to children.

The anti-polio campaign will be carried out in two phases in Dera Ismail Khan. The first phase, from November 11 to November 15, 2024, will cover three tehsils: Dera, Paharpur, and Paroa. The second phase, scheduled for November 16 to November 19, 2024, will cover the remaining tehsils of the district. During the campaign, approximately 372,431 children under the age of five will be administered anti-polio drops and vitamin A capsules across the district.

Speaking at the event, DC Sarah Rehman urged parents to cooperate with the polio teams and ensure that all children under five receive the polio drops, even if they were vaccinated during the previous campaign.

She emphasized that it was the national responsibility of parents to ensure that each child receives the anti-polio drops, and that this duty should be fulfilled at all costs. She added that the vaccination was crucial for children’s health and their bright future.

District Health Officer Syed Muhammad Mehsud also encouraged parents to ensure their children under five receive the polio drops. He stressed that polio is a dangerous disease, and by vaccinating their children, parents can protect them from lifelong disability. He also mentioned that vitamin A capsules were being administered to children as part of this campaign.

The district police, led by District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood, took extensive measures to ensure the security of both the polio teams and citizens during the campaign. According to a police spokesman, over 2,000 police officers and personnel were deployed to secure approximately 2,600 polio teams. Additionally, strict security arrangements were made at sensitive locations.

The DPO personally visited various entry and exit points of the district, check posts, and blockades in different areas to inspect the security arrangements. He instructed on-duty officers to remain alert and ensure the peaceful conduct of the anti-polio drive in the district