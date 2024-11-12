As the brutal genocide in Gaza continues, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s participation in the Saudi-hosted Arab-Islamic summit on the Gaza and Lebanon conflicts is a significant move, representing the millions of Pakistani Muslims who call for an end to this war and demand accountability for Israel’s actions. Many see the summit as a precursor to how the new Trump administration might approach Israel, and its timing is both relevant and critical. The consensus reached at this Saudi-led summit will likely be presented as the unified stance of the Muslim world on managing future relations with Israel.

However, it’s essential to recognise that the Muslim world’s perspectives are far from homogeneous. Pakistan, represented by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s comments, advocates a two-state solution, the dismantling of illegal settlements, and accountability for Israel’s war crimes—a position shared by the majority of Muslims worldwide. In contrast, leaders of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar maintain economic and diplomatic ties with Israel, even during this period of intense conflict, and are still seen as sympathetic allies of the state.

Countries like Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE play vital roles as intermediaries between Israel and the global community, providing diplomatic channels, airspace, and economic routes, particularly as Red Sea blockades by Houthi forces close other pathways. This raises a crucial question: what consensus will emerge from this summit when two divergent approaches to Palestine’s plight exist?

On one side is the perspective of the overwhelming global and Muslim majority, demanding a free Palestine and justice for Israel’s war crimes—a stance upheld by Pakistan, Iran, and others. On the other side are the Abraham Accords countries, which argue that a normalised relationship with Israel could bring regional benefits. This view is supported by Donald Trump and the U.S. government, which have promoted normalisation between Israel and Gulf states. As the Arab-Islamic summit unfolds, the world will watch closely to see which narrative prevails.