Australia, Pakistan agree to boost security, defence ties

RAWALPINDI - Chief of the Australian Army, Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and commended Pakistan’s efforts in countering terrorism, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two army chief engaged in discussions covering matters of mutual interest, particularly the global and regional security environment.

During the meeting, COAS Gen Munir emphasised Pakistan’s appreciation for its ties with Australia, noting the importance of strong bilateral relations in promoting shared goals of peace and stability.

Both the sides reiterated their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in defence and security, recognising the value of continued collaboration for regional and global peace, the ISPR further said.

Lieutenant Stuart commended Pakistan’s efforts in countering terrorism and expressed his resolve to deepen bilateral defence and security cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier, upon his arrival at GHQ, the chief of the Australian Army laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada to honour Pakistan’s martyrs.

He was accorded a warm welcome, with a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presenting a guard of honour to him.

Meanwhile, a meeting between Gen Li Qiaoming, Commander PLA Army, and Lt Gen Muhammad Avais Dastgir, Chief of General Staff (CGS) Pakistan Army, was held at the PLA Army Headquarters, Beijing.

During the meeting, discussion was focused at evolving global and regional situation and follow up on measures for enhancing bilateral military to military cooperation. The CGS offered heartfelt condolences on the loss of Chinese lives in the recent terrorist attack in Karachi and affirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to ensure enhanced security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

The dignitary from China acknowledged Pakistan Army’s efforts and measures for improving the security of Chinese and assured wholehearted support to Pakistan.

Both the sides agreed to further enhance mutual cooperation to counter common enemies working against the peace and development of the region. Other areas of defence cooperation were also deliberated and both sides reviewed progress of collaboration in areas of military education, training, equipment and technology.

They agreed to further institutionalise mechanisms for mutual sharing of experiences, and enhancing regular interactions.