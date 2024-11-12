Awareness session focuses on diabetic care

Peshawar - As part of National Diabetes Awareness Month, the Department of Endocrinology & Diabetes at Mercy Teaching Hospital conducted an awareness session focusing on diabetic care on Monday.

The event aimed to educate diabetic foot patients on managing their condition and emphasised the importance of early diagnosis, lifestyle modifications, and dietary control to promote a healthier life.

Dr Faheem, Assistant Professor of Endocrinology, provided an overview of the increasing burden of diabetes in Pakistan. He stressed that “lifestyle changes are essential to improving quality of life.”

Iqra, a nutritionist, discussed dietary management strategies tailored to diabetic patients, highlighting how balanced nutrition can help manage diabetes and prevent complications.

Dr Sajjad Malik, a specialist in diabetic foot care, emphasized prevention and treatment strategies. He outlined essential steps for patients to protect their feet, including daily inspection, proper footwear, and prompt treatment of minor injuries to prevent serious complications. The session is part of a month-long series organised by Mercy Teaching Hospital, with specific days designated for different diabetic patient groups.

very Thursday in November, sessions will be held in the CPC Hall at Mercy Teaching Hospital, targeting patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, diabetic foot concerns, and gestational diabetes.

Additionally, awareness sessions will be held every Tuesday at various institutions, including the Lady Reading Hospital’s (LRH) Nursing Institute, University Model School, Rufaidha Nursing Institute, and Sarhad University.