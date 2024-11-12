BAT launches mental health campaign in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Kamyla Marvi Tapal, Director of the British Asian Trust, announced the launch of a nationwide campaign “Milkar” in collaboration with the Mir Khalil-ur-Rehman Foundation (MKRF) to address mental health issues in Pakistan. Speaking to a private news channel, Tapal explained that the 12-month campaign is aimed at raising awareness about mental health and fostering sustainable change across the country. She highlighted that one of the key barriers to people seeking help is the stigma surrounding mental health, making it a taboo subject in many communities.

Tapal emphasized the growing mental health crisis, not just in Pakistan but globally, and stressed the importance of prevention and early intervention.

The campaign aims to ensure that every Pakistani is well-informed about mental health and can recognize and respond to early warning signs in their family or friends.