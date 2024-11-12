Tuesday, November 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

BAT launches mental health campaign in Pakistan

Monitoring Report
November 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Kamyla Marvi Tapal, Director of the British Asian Trust, announced the launch of a nationwide campaign “Milkar” in collaboration with the Mir Khalil-ur-Rehman Foundation (MKRF) to address mental health issues in Pakistan.  Speaking to a private news channel, Tapal explained that the 12-month campaign is aimed at raising awareness about mental health and fostering sustainable change across the country. She highlighted that one of the key barriers to people seeking help is the stigma surrounding mental health, making it a taboo subject in many communities.  

Tapal emphasized the growing mental health crisis, not just in Pakistan but globally, and stressed the importance of prevention and early intervention.

The campaign aims to ensure that every Pakistani is well-informed about mental health and can recognize and respond to early warning signs in their family or friends.

Humanity being tested and failing while Gaza bleeds: PM

Tags:

Monitoring Report

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1731387966.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024