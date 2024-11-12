Begum Ishrat elected first female president of Islamabad Olympic Association

LAHORE - Begum Ishrat Ashraf has been elected as the President of the Islamabad Olympic Association (IOA) in an election held in Islamabad, becoming the first woman in decades to head an affiliated unit of the Pakistan Olympic Association. Her election highlights her three-decade commitment to advancing sports in Pakistan, particularly in supporting female athletes and promoting women’s participation. Begum Ishrat, a seasoned sports administrator, also serves as Vice President of the Pakistan Olympic Association and Chairperson of the Pakistan Boxing Federation. The IOA’s new Executive Committee, which will serve until 2028, includes a diverse group of office bearers across multiple sports. Rana Muhammad Sarwar has been elected Senior Vice President (Kabaddi), while Rizwan Ul Haq Razi assumes the role of Secretary General (Rowing). Other notable appointments include Ahmed Bilal Waqar as Vice President (Fencing), Ms Sadaf Parveen as Lady Vice President (Handball), and Ijaz Ul Haq as Treasurer (Karate). Additional representatives from various sports associations were also elected to the executive committee, reflecting a commitment to inclusivity across different disciplines.

Some of these key members include Ouj E Zahoor, VP (Basketball); Agha Abbas Raza, VP (Shooting); and Dr. Ruby Khalid, Lady Associate Secretary (Swimming).

Begum Ishrat’s election to this prominent role was met with congratulations from Syed M Abid Qadri Gillani, President of POA, who expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with the newly elected team to advance national sports. He emphasized the importance of promoting growth and unity within Pakistan’s sporting community.

The new leadership team at the Islamabad Olympic Association aims to build a strong foundation for the development of various sports, highlighting a renewed focus on inclusivity and athlete support as part of their strategic vision for the coming years.