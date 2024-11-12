Beneficiaries face difficulty in getting BISP payments

Wana - In South Waziristan’s Wana region, poor beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and Ehsaas Kafalat Programme are grappling with increasing obstacles as financial aid distribution faces significant delays and blockages.

Numerous affected individuals, reaching out to media representatives, reported that their aid had previously been halted simply because they held passports — a status often mistakenly associated with privilege.

Beneficiaries explained that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s newly merged tribal districts, it is common for members of low-income households to obtain passports as a necessity for overseas employment, not as a luxury. Despite this, aid distribution policies appear to label passport holders as affluent, overlooking the financial hardship faced by these families.

Further complicating their plight, the critical Rs10,500 monthly assistance, meant for vulnerable families under the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme, has also been suspended due to alleged dues from Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL).

Beneficiaries argue that the PTCL network has remained non-functional in much of South Waziristan since the post-9/11 wave of instability, with no telecom services available to residents. Yet, PTCL dues have reportedly been applied to their Identity Cards, despite no connections ever being installed in the area. Affected families question how they can be expected to cover these dues for a service they have never used.

As financial strains continue to grow, these distressed beneficiaries have made an urgent appeal to the federal government and relevant authorities, urging them to investigate and resolve these issues. They are calling for the immediate restoration of their financial aid to support basic household needs, underscoring the hardships caused by the suspension.