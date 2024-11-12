BISP aimed at public welfare: Rubina Khalid

ISLAMABAD - Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid on Monday said that BISP was aimed at public welfare.

Rubina Khalid welcomed a high-level delegation from Burkina Faso, Mali, Senegal, and Niger at the BISP Headquarters and briefed them about the working.

This four-day study tour, from November 11 to 14, 2024, was organised in collaboration with the World Food Programme and the World Bank.

“The purpose of the delegation’s visit is to learn from Pakistan’s experiences, particularly the BISP’s social protection initiatives for underprivileged communities,” Senator Khalid told journalists.

She highlighted BISP as Pakistan’s flagship social safety programme, established in 2008 by then-President Asif Ali Zardari as a tribute to the vision of Benazir Bhutto.

The programme is unique in providing financial support to nearly 9.3 million low-income women across the country, using their national ID cards to establish their eligibility.

Senator Khalid explained that BISP empowers the female head of a qualifying household to receive financial assistance and requires Form B registration for participation.

She expressed confidence that this study tour would be highly beneficial for both Pakistan and the visiting countries, enabling an exchange of knowledge on social and economic upliftment efforts for disadvantaged populations.

Minister of Health and Social Development from Mali, Mrs Colonel Assa Badialo Touré, and Secretary of the National Council for Social Protection from Burkina Faso, Amédée Bamouni, also thanked Pakistan and BISP for hosting this study tour, recognising the valuable insights gained through the exchange.