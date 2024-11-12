Bitcoin nears $90,000 level, hits record levels

The price of Bitcoin reached almost $90,000 level on Tuesday, hitting historical high levels.

During the last 24-hour period, the price of the largest cryptocurrency saw a low of $80,800 and a high of $89,900.

It was at $70,000 level a week ago, and gained around 30% in the seven-day period following Donald Trump's presidential election victory in the US.

After Trump's win, the market expects positive developments for cryptocurrencies, as he pledged that the US will be the “crypto capital” of the planet.

"If crypto is going to define the future, I want it mined, minted and made in the USA. It is not going to be made anywhere else," Trump told July’s Bitcoin Conference in Nashvillle, Tennessee, in the US.

The market size of Bitcoin has recently been at $1.77 trillion, according to Coinmarketcap figures, with a 24-hour trade volume of $136.3 billion.

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, over the last 24 hours has also hovered between $3,130 and $3,390.