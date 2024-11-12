Blind murder traced; four suspects arrested

Gujar khan - The police have solved a blind murder case involving a factory worker, arresting two women and two men reportedly motivated by matrimonial issues, DSP Gujar Khan Rana Mahmood ul Hassan announced in a press conference on Monday. According to police sources, the strangled and injured body of a young man was discovered in a nullah beneath the Guliana bridge, about 13 km from Gujar Khan.

The victim was identified as Qaisar Shahzad, a resident of Beri in district Chakwal, who had been working at Koh-e-Noor Textile Mills in Guliana. Investigations led by SHO Gujar Khan Raja Tasadaq revealed that Shahzad was interested in marrying his cousin Konain Zahra, while she favored another cousin, Asim Abbas of Panwal.

The SHO stated that Zahra allegedly invited Shahzad to her home in Beri on the evening of October 30. Upon his arrival, Zahra and her mother, Mahroof Begum, reportedly drugged him with tranquilizers, beat him with a club, and strangled him. They then transported the body to Guliana bridge, near his workplace, with assistance from Zahra’s cousin Asim Abbas and an ambulance driver, Muhammad Fiaz of Chakwal district.

The police report indicated that the suspects ensured Shahzad was dead before disposing of the body. SHO Raja Tasadaq further confirmed that all four accused—Zahra, Mahroof Begum, Asim Abbas, and Fiaz—have been arrested and presented before the court for physical remand. Authorities are working to recover the club and other tools used in the murder, including the ambulance. The regional police commended SHO Raja Tasadaq for swiftly solving the blind murder case within a week.