ATTOCK - A boy died after being hit by a train near Basal railway station, around 40 km from Attock.

As per details, eleven-year-old Ahmad Shahzad, a resident of Jameel Town, Attock, was standing near the railway line when he was struck by a Mari Indus-bound railcar, sustaining severe injuries.

A Rescue 1122 ambulance transported him to DHQ Hospital Attock, where he succumbed to his injuries.