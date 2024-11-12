British Council celebrating 90th anniversary with strong edu vision

ISLAMABAD - As the British Council celebrates its 90th anniversary this year, the Chief Executive of the Council, Scott McDonald, has arrived in Pakistan on a five-day visit, which underscores the British Council’s steadfast commitment to fostering deep and lasting relationships between Pakistan and the United Kingdom through education, arts, cultural exchange, and opportunity- building. “Scott McDonald’s visit to Pakistan is a testament to our commitment of building long-term relationships and trust between the people, institutions, and Governments of both the countries,” said a statement issued by the British Council here on Monday. It said that since opening of its first office in Karachi in 1948, the British Council has been an active partner in Pakistan’s journey, evolving its presence and expanding its impact to touch the lives of millions.

Today, the British Council is uniquely positioned to connect Pakistan’s young people, educators, and communities to global opportunities, supporting them to achieve their potential and contribute to a peaceful, inclusive, and prosperous Pakistan.”

In his remarks after arrival, Scott McDonald said: “Pakistan has one of the strongest operations of any British Council office around the world and I am excited that we continue to create more long-lasting opportunities for millions of young Pakistanis to succeed and build an optimistic, peaceful, and prosperous future.” During his visit, Scott McDonald will visit British Council offices in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad. His programme includes attending a special event to commemorate 10 years of the Scotland Scholarship for Young Women and Girls, invigilating a school exam, and attending an event that will look at the progress of six projects granted funding to protect cultural heritage. Scott will also meet senior stakeholders in the government and launch several new programmes. The British Council has so far delivered more than 1,000,000 examinations over the last 18 months in more than 40 cities across Pakistan, granting access to globally recognized qualifications for 230,000 young Pakistanis. It has supported 435,000 children to enrol in public schools across Pakistan and through the Scottish Government’s Scholarship Scheme has been able to provide opportunities for 2,000 young women to access higher education in Pakistan – and helped 17,000 girls into school over the past decade, the statement added.