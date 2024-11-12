Bus crushes three children, one dies in Karachi

KARACHI - One child died on the spot while two other children and their father seriously wounded when a speedy passenger bus hit their motorcycle near Baldia Police Training Centre in Karachi on Monday morning. Rescue sources said that all the three children were riding on a motorcycle alongwith their father. One child was wearing a school uniform. The children were identified as Abdul Latif son of Abdul Rab was 13-year-old, Abdullah was five and his daughter Saeeda was 11. Father of the children namely Abdul Rab who was 50-year-old also injured in the accident. Soon after the accident, the rescue team shifted the dead and injured children to Civil Hospital.