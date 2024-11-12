Cambodia announces launch of Bakong Tourists App

PHNOM PENH - The National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) on Monday announced the launch of the “Bakong Tourists App with Mastercard” in order to make digital payments easier for tourists while visiting Cambodia. “Users can now transfer funds from their Mastercard accounts to their Bakong Tourists wallets, making payments easier while traveling,” NBC Governor Chea Serey said during the launch event. “This feature provides instant access to funds, enabling purchases, bookings, and expense management without carrying cash or using currency exchange kiosks,” she added. With this integration, tourists can now link their existing Mastercard to top up their Bakong Tourists wallet, eliminating the need to top up through Bakong business partners, Serey said. “In the next phase, the app will enable users to link with other existing international payment cards,” she said. “This initiative aims to reduce the reliance on cash, allowing tourists to make payments by scanning KHQR codes at approximately 3.3 million merchant locations across Cambodia.” Serey is confident that the launch of the “Bakong Tourists App with Mastercard” will drive innovation in the banking and financial sector, offering travelers the convenience and security of digital payments. The NBC, also known as the central bank, has launched the “Bakong Tourists App” to improve payment services and support tourism by enabling digital payments for international tourists since August 2024.